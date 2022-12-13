FILE - Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger speaks during a news conference in Atlanta, Dec. 14, 2020. The office of Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has received a subpoena related to special counsel Jack Smith’s investigation of former President Donald Trump. Smith was appointed last month to oversee the Justice Department investigation into the presence of classified documents at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida and aspects of a separate probe involving the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)