FILE - President-elect Donald Trump arrives to speak to reporters at his Mar-a-Lago estate, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, in Palm Beach, Fla. The FBI search of Donald Trump’s Florida estate has spawned a parallel special master process that this month slowed down a criminal investigation and exposed simmering tensions between Justice Department prosecutors and lawyers for the former president. The probe into the presence of top-secret information at Mar-a-Lago continues. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)