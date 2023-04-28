FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event at the South Carolina Statehouse, Jan. 28, 2023, in Columbia, S.C. Trump is again threatening to skip a presidential debate. The former president has been publicly complaining about the Republican National Committee debates scheduled to start in August, suggesting in interviews and social media posts his poll numbers are so high he has no reason to compete with the rest of the field. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)