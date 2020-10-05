FILE - In this Sept. 21, 2020, file photo, Attorney General William Barr meets with federal officials for a panel discussion at the U.S. Attorney's Office in Atlanta on combatting human trafficking. In the run up to Election Day, President Donald Trump is seizing on small, potentially routine voting issues to suggest the election is rigged. But there is no evidence there is any widespread voter fraud as the president has suggested. Nevertheless, his comments have been amplified by his campaign, supporters and allies, including Barr, adding heft to the claims. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)