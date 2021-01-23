In this image from video, former President Bill Clinton, former President George W. Bush and former President Barack Obama speak during a Celebrating America concert on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, part of the 59th Inauguration Day events for President Joe Biden who was sworn in as the 46th president of the United States. Donald Trump is shunning the "ex-presidents club" and the feeling is mutual. Trump is not an easy fit for the group of former commanders in chief who revere the presidency enough to put aside their often bitter political differences (Biden Inaugural Committee via AP)