FILE - President Donald Trump speaks during a rally protesting the electoral college certification of Joe Biden as President in Washington, Jan. 6, 2021. On the day of the Capitol riot that shook American democracy, there are no official White House phone notations from about 11 a.m. to about 7 p.m. While that leaves holes in the record, a lot of publicly available information has surfaced about what Trump did do and say. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)