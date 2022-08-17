FILE - The entrance to the FBI headquarters in Cincinnati, on Aug. 11, 2022. An armed man decked out in body armor tried to breach a security screening area at the FBI field office. Federal authorities and experts who study online extremism are warning of the risk of additional attacks on federal law enforcement following the FBI's search of ex-President Donald Trump's Florida home, Mar-a-Lago. (Liz Dufour/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP, File)