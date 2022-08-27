FILE - Patrons play the links as a giant branding sign is displayed with flagstones at Trump Golf Links, at Ferry Point in the Bronx borough of New York, May 4, 2021. A New York City-owned golf course managed by former President Donald Trump's business is expected to host a Saudi Arabia-supported women's tournament in October, city officials said Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)