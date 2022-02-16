FILE - President Donald Trump holds up papers as he speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, April 20, 2020, in Washington. As president, Donald Trump never liked to leave a paper trail. He avoided email, admonished aides to stop taking notes during meetings and ripped up documents when he finished with them. But Trump was unwilling to part with some of his administration's records when he left the White House last year, whisking them away to Mar-a-Lago, his Florida resort. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)