An advert shows the word 'Hope' watched over by a statue of Eros, the winged Greek god of love, at Piccadilly Circus in London, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson has ordered a new national lockdown for England which means people will only be able to leave their homes for limited reasons, with measures expected to stay in place until mid-February. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)