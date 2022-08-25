FILE - A man walks on a pedestrian crossing point near the Dnipro river and Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant on the other side in Nikopol, Ukraine, Aug, 22, 2022. Ukrainians are once again anxious and alarmed about the fate of a nuclear power plant in a land that was home to the world’s worst atomic accident in 1986 at Chernobyl. The Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, Europe’s largest, has been occupied by Russian forces since early in the war, and continued fighting nearby has heightened fears of a catastrophe that could affect nearby towns in southern Ukraine or beyond. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka, File)