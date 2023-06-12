FILE - Theodore "Ted" Kaczynski is flanked by federal agents as he is led to a car from the federal courthouse in Helena, Mont., April 4, 1996. A spokesperson for the Bureau of Prisons on Saturday, June 10, 2023, told The Associated Press that Kaczynski, known as the “Unabomber,” has died in federal prison. The cause of death was not immediately known. (AP Photo/John Youngbear, File)