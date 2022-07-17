FILE - In this Oct. 8, 2019, photo, supporters of LGBTQ rights stage a protest on the street in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington. A judge in Tennessee on Friday, July 15, 2022, has temporarily barred two federal agencies from enforcing directives issued by President Joe Biden's administration that extended protections for LGBTQ people in schools and workplaces. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)