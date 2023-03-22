FILE - The Department of the Treasury's seal outside the Treasury Department building in Washington on May 4, 2021. The United States has slapped more sanctions on people and firms associated with Iran and with what it calls an illicit banking network used to conceal transactions. The U.S. said Thursday it placed the penalties on 39 firms linked to a shadow banking system that helped to muddy financial activity between sanctioned Iranian firms and foreign buyers, namely for petrochemicals. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)