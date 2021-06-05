Cristiana Chamorro, former director of the Violeta Barrios de Chamorro Foundation for Reconciliation and Democracy, and daughter of a former president, arrives at the public Ministry where she was called for a meeting to explain alleged "inconsistencies" in financial reports filed with the government between 2015 and 2019 in Managua, Nicaragua, Friday, May 21, 2021. After the meeting, she accused President Daniel Ortega of ordering that evidence be fabricated against her. (AP Photo/Diana Ulloa)