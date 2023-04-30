FILE - A man walks by a house hit in recent fighting in Khartoum, Sudan, April 25, 2023. The U.S. conducted its first organized evacuation of citizens and permanent residents from Sudan, the State Department said Saturday, April 29, two weeks into a conflict that has turned Khartoum into a war zone and thrown the country into turmoil. American unmanned aircraft, which have been keeping an eye on overland evacuation routes for days, were providing armed overwatch for the American operation, according to two people briefed on the operation who were not authorized to speak publicly. (AP Photo/Marwan Ali, File)