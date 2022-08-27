FILE - A registered nurse prepares a dose of a monkeypox vaccine at the Salt Lake County Health Department in Salt Lake City on July 28, 2022. The Biden administration said Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, that it has shipped enough monkeypox vaccine to deliver the first of two doses to all of the 1.6 million people identified to be at highest risk of infection from the virus. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)