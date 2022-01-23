This photo released by the U.S. Navy, shows U.S. service members conduct a boarding on a stateless fishing vessel transiting international waters in the Gulf of Oman as a rigid-hull inflatable boat and patrol coastal ship USS Chinook (PC 9) sail nearby, Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. The U.S. Navy announced Sunday, Jan. 23 that it seized the boat in the Gulf of Oman carrying fertilizer used to make explosives that was caught last year smuggling weapons to Yemen. (U.S. Navy via AP)