Registered nurse Sandra Younan sets up a new intravenous line for a patient under her care at Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center in Los Angeles. California officials, on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, announced health insurance rates would increase an average of 6% for the 1.7 million people who purchase coverage through the state run health insurance marketplace, Covered California. Health insurers in individual marketplaces across 13 states and Washington D.C. will raise rates an average of 10% next year.