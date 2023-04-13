FILE - This photo combination of two file photos shows U.S. President Joe Biden, right, in Washington, on May 15, 2022, and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol in Seoul, on May 10, 2022. Leaked U.S. intelligence documents suggesting that Washington spied on South Korea have put the country’s president in a delicate situation ahead of a state visit to the U.S. (AP Photo/File)