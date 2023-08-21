FILE - A Philippine Coast Guard rigid hull inflatable boat passes by the Japanese Coast Guard Akitsushima (PLH-32) during a trilateral Coast Guard drill of the U.S., Japan and Philippines, near the waters of the disputed South China See in Bataan province, Philippines, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. The United States, Japan and Australia are planning a joint navy drill in the South China Sea off the western Philippines this week to underscore their commitment to the rule of law in the region after a recent show of Chinese aggression in the disputed waters, Filipino security officials said Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila, File)