A woman takes a souvenir photo with a floral decoration featuring China's space programs celebrating National Day and the 20th party congress in Beijing on Sept. 26, 2022. The U.S. is closely monitoring Chinese activities that potentially threaten American assets in space and is deeply concerned about the rapidly accumulating amount of space debris in low earth orbit, the head of United States military operations in space said Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)