FILE - House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., speaks at the Capitol in Washington, July 21, 2022. U.S. officials say they have little fear that China would attack Pelosi’s plane if she flies to Taiwan. But the House Speaker would be entering one of the world’s hottest spots where a mishap, misstep or misunderstanding could endanger her safety. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)