FILE - In this Nov. 27, 2012 photo, endangered Mississippi sandhill cranes stand in their temporary transitional habitat, to be later released into the wild, at the Mississippi Sandhill Crane National Wildlife Refuge in Gautier, Miss. U.S. wildlife officials have reversed their previous finding that a widely used and highly toxic pesticide could jeopardize the cranes and dozens of other plants and animals with extinction (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)