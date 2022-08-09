FILE - U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Cody Brown, right, with the 436th Aerial Port Squadron, checks pallets of 155 mm shells ultimately bound for Ukraine, April 29, 2022, at Dover Air Force Base, Del. The Biden administration has announced another $1 billion in new military aid for Ukraine. The Aug. 8 pledge promises what will be the biggest yet delivery of rockets, ammunition and other arms straight from Department of Defense stocks for Ukrainian forces. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)