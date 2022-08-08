In this handout photo taken from video and released by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, A rocket fragment after shelling is seen near the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station in territory under Russian military control, southeastern Ukraine. The Russian military said that Ukrainian shelling of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant on Sunday caused a power surge and fire and forced staff to lower output from two reactors. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)