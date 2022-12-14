FILE - Patriot missles are seen at the Rzeszow-Jasionka Airport, March 25, 2022, in Jasionka, Poland, as President Joe Biden arrives to board Air Force One enroute to Warsaw, Poland. U.S. officials say the Biden administration is poised to approve sending a Patriot missile battery to Ukraine, finally agreeing to an urgent request from Ukrainian leaders desperate for more robust weapons to shoot down incoming Russian fire. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)