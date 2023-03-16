FILE - A pregnant and intubated COVID-19 patient lies in the Surgical Intensive Care Unit in a hospital in Boise, Idaho, on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. More than 1,200 U.S. women died in 2021 during pregnancy or shortly after childbirth, according to a final tally released Thursday, March 16, 2023, by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. COVID-19 can be particularly dangerous to pregnant women, and experts believe it was the main reason for the 2021 spike. (AP Photo/Kyle Green)