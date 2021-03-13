FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2018 file photo, a woman holds a malnourished boy at the Aslam Health Center, in Hajjah, Yemen. On Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs warned that more than 16 million people in Yemen would go hungry this year, with already some half a million living in famine-like condition in the conflict-wrecked country. The stark warning comes a day before a pledging conference co-hosted by Sweden and Switzerland. (AP Photo/Hani Mohammed, File)