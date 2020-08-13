In this image made from video released by the U.S. military's Central Command, Iranian commandos fast-rope down from a helicopter onto the MV Wila oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman off the coast of the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. The Iranian navy boarded and briefly seized the Liberian-flagged oil tanker near the strategic Strait of Hormuz amid heightened tensions between Tehran and the U.S., a U.S. military official said Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. (U.S. military's Central Command via AP)