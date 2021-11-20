In this Nov. 10, photo, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba hold a news conference following the U.S.-Ukraine Strategic Dialogue talks at the State Department in Washington. The buildup of Russian troops near Ukraine has left U.S. officials perplexed, muddying the Biden administration's response. Officials acknowledge they don't have a good understanding of what Russian President Vladimir Putin is trying to accomplish. (Leah Millis/Pool via AP)