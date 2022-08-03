FILE - A Venezuelan-owned Boeing 747, operated by Venezuela's state-owned Emtrasur cargo line, taxis on the runway after landing in the Ambrosio Taravella airport in Cordoba, Argentina, June 6, 2022. On Aug. 1, 2022, an Argentine judge upheld a ban on the plane and its crew of Venezuelans and Iranians from leaving the country. (AP Photo/Sebastian Borsero, File)