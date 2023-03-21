In this photo released by the Taiwan Presidential Office, Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen speaks by phone with the Czech Republic's President elect Petr Pavel in Taipei, Taiwan, Jan. 30, 2023. The Biden administration has been stressing to Beijing that an expected unofficial visit to the United States by Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen should not be used as pretext by Beijing to step up aggressive activity in the Taiwan Strait.(Taiwan Presidential Office via AP)