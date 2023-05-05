FILE - An emergency vehicle barrier at Ellsworth Air Force Base in Rapid City, S.D., on May 2, 2019. Under a proposed rule change, foreign citizens and companies would need U.S. government approval to buy property within 100 miles of eight military bases. The new rule would affect Ellsworth and seven other bases, including three that are tied to the B-21 Raider (Arielle Zionts/Rapid City Journal via AP, File)