In this photo provided by the U.S. Air Force, pallets of oxygen tanks sit in the 60th Aerial Port Squadron warehouse on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, Calif. The United States is donating medical supplies to assist the country of India in its fight against COVID-19. The donation of 440 oxygen cylinders and regulators, one million N95 masks and one million COVID-19 rapid diagnostic kits, will be transported to India aboard a U.S. Air Force C-5M Super Galaxy.