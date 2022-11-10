FILE - Jacob Lewis, 3, waits at a privacy booth as his grandfather, Robert Schroyer, fills out his ballot while voting at Sabillasville Elementary School, Nov. 8, 2022, in Sabillasville, Md. There were no digital intrusions known to have affected the counting of the U.S. midterm vote Wednesday after a tense Election Day in which officials were closely monitoring domestic and foreign threats. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)