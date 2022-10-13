FILE - A migrant family from Venezuela walks to a Border Patrol transport vehicle after they and other migrants crossed the U.S.-Mexico border and turned themselves in, Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in Del Rio, Texas. The Biden administration is developing plans for Venezuelans with financial sponsors to be granted parole to enter the United States, similar to how Ukrainians have been admitted after Russia's invasion, U.S. officials said Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)