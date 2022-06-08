FILE - The superyacht Amadea is docked at the Queens Wharf in Lautoka, Fiji, on April 15 2022. The United States on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, won a legal battle to seize a Russian-owned superyacht in Fiji and wasted no time in taking command of the $325 million vessel and sailing it away from the South Pacific nation. (Leon Lord/Fiji Sun via AP, File)