FILE - The superyacht Amadea is docked at the Queens Wharf in Lautoka, Fiji, on April 15 2022. On May 5, five U.S. federal agents boarded the massive Russian-owned superyacht Amadea that was berthed in Lautoka harbor in Fiji in a case that is highlighting the thorny legal ground the U.S. is finding itself on as it tries to seize assets of Russian oligarchs around the world. (Leon Lord/Fiji Sun via AP, File)