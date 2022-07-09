FILE - Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin, Jr., speaks during a special emergency city council meeting, June 7, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. McLaughlin, on Friday, July 8, 2022, disputed a new report alleging missed chances to end the massacre at Robb Elementary School, and possibly stop it from ever happening, again reflecting the lack of definitive answers about the lagging police response to one of the deadliest classroom shootings in U.S. history. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, file)