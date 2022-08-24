FILE - Uvalde School Police Chief Pete Arredondo, third from left, stands during a news conference outside of the Robb Elementary school on May 26, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. Arredondo is set to face becoming the first officer to lose his job over the slow and bungled law enforcement response to one of the deadliest classroom shootings in U.S. history. The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District board will make their decision Wednesday, Aug. 24, in a rescheduled meeting from July on Pete Arredondo’s future. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills, File)