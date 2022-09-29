FILE - A vial containing the monkeypox vaccine and a syringe is set on the table at a vaccination clinic run by the Mecklenburg County Public Health Department in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. At-risk people who received just one dose of the monkeypox vaccine appeared to be significantly less likely to get sick from the virus, public health officials announced Wednesday, even as they urged a second dose for full protection. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond, File)