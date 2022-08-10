FILE - President Joe Biden shakes hands with veteran John Caruso as Biden tour's the Fort Worth VA Clinic in Fort Worth, Texas, March 8, 2022. Biden will sign veterans health care legislation on Aug. 10, that ends a long battle to expand benefits for people who served near burn pits. It's a personal issue for Biden. His son Beau was a major in the Delaware Army National Guard, and he died of cancer after his service in Iraq. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)