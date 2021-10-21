FILE - In this Oct. 17, 2021, photo, voting rights activist Stacey Abrams, left, waves to the crowd with Democratic gubernatorial candidate, former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, right, during a rally in Norfolk, Va. Polls have consistently shown about eight in 10 Black voters supporting McAuliffe against his Republican opponent, former business executive Glenn Youngkin, with Election Day on Nov. 2 now looming. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)