FILE - In this Aug. 6, 2020, file photo, Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., speaks during a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. Johnson is defending his committee's investigation into Ukraine and Joe Biden from criticism that his probe is politically motivated and advancing Russian interests. Johnson says in an interview with The Associated Press that he has never used Russian disinformation. (Toni Sandys/The Washington Post via AP, Pool)