FILE - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie Symonds arrive for a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul's Cathedral in London, Friday, June 3, 2022 on the second of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. Britain's governing Conservatives will hold a no-confidence vote in Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday, June 6, 2022 that could oust him as Britain's leader. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, Pool, File)