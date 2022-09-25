FILE - President Joe Biden addresses the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly on Sept. 21, 2022, at the U.N. headquarters. How will the US, Europe respond if Vladimir Putin seeks to escalate his way out of a bad situation on Ukraine’s battlefields? To start with, by doubling down on the tactics that helped put Russia in a corner: more sanctions and isolation for Moscow, more arms for Ukraine. Biden promises a “consequential” response if Russia uses nuclear weapons. But Western leaders show no signs of matching Vladimir Putin's renewed nuclear threats with potentially escalatory nuclear bluster of their own. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)