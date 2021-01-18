FILE - In this Oct. 22, 2020, file photo Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Democratic members of the Senate Judiciary Committee hold a news conference after boycotting the vote by the Republican-led panel to advance the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to sit on the Supreme Court at the Capitol in Washington. Schumer, will be majority leader once the two new Georgia senators and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris are all sworn into office, and will have the opportunity to bring legislation to the floor and force votes. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)