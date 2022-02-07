FILE - President Donald Trump watches as daughter Ivanka Trump speaks at a campaign event at the Kenosha Regional Airport, Nov. 2, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis. The House committee investigating the attack on the U.S. Capitol wants to know what Ivanka Trump heard and saw that day as they try to stitch together the narrative of the riots and Donald Trump's role in instigating them. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)