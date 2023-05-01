FILE - House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., speaks to reporters at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, April 26, 2023. More than a half million of the poorest Americans would be left without health insurance under legislation passed by House Republicans that would require people to work in exchange for health care coverage through Medicaid. The bill is unlikely to become law, though, with Democrats strongly opposing the idea. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)